Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been tipped to receive a transfer boost as it’s been suggested that Willian is set to seal a reunion with his former boss.

The 31-year-old has been with the Blues since 2013, making over 300 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of trophies during that period.

SEE MORE: Video: ‘Part of me hopes football blows up so it’s forced to reset’ – Must-watch Simon Jordan rant

However, with his current contract coming to an end this summer, it has raised question marks over his future as he looks set to become a free agent.

As reported by the Daily Mail though, it’s been suggested that the Brazilian stalwart has already held talks with Mourinho and ‘he’s on his way to Tottenham’ as per beIN Sports host Richard Keys.

“He’s (Willian) another one that has already spoken to Jose Mourinho, he’s on his way to Tottenham,” he’s quoted as saying on the Keys & Gray show.

Mourinho spent time working for beIN Sports after he left Manchester United, and so whether or not that has given Keys an inside knowledge is unclear as many may well choose to take this with a pinch of salt.

Nevertheless, it’s certainly not the first time that Willian has been paired with a switch to Spurs, with the report from the Mail adding Willian recently revealed himself that he still speaks with Mourinho and hasn’t ruled out the possibility of moving to another London club if he doesn’t extend his stay at Chelsea.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but with the coronavirus pandemic likely to have a negative impact on clubs finances and their ability to spend this summer, snapping up a proven, experienced and trusted player like Willian would seem like smart business as far as Mourinho is concerned to bolster his attacking options at Tottenham next season.

That said, Spurs fans will likely want a bit more assurance beyond Keys’ assertion that a deal could be done before being convinced that Willian is heading for north London.