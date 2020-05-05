“We will see” – Liverpool fans will be excited by Klopp comments on potential Mbappe & Sancho transfers

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has responded to talk of potential transfer swoops for Paris Saint-Germain superstar forward Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

It seems unlikely that the Anfield club will break the bank for new signings due to the economic impact of the coronavirus on the club but they remain linked with moves for players in the papers nonetheless.

However, Jurgen Klopp hasn’t ruled out signing one of the star pair of Mbappe and Sancho in the future as he mentioned them and his thoughts on any transfers and his current squad.

Speaking to beIN Sports when asked about the current best players in the world and their chances of playing under him, as cited by Empire Of The Kop, Klopp said:

“Mbappe has the biggest future. We can speak about Jadon Sancho as well, so they’re all coming up.

“Sadio Mane is young enough and Mo Salah is young enough to be in that group for the next few years.

“I am completely happy with the boys that I have, but I never thought about the others.

“When I am at a club then I work with the players I have, I don’t dream about other players.

“If we can get one of them in the future, we will see, but we will make the best of the situation we have.”

While it is unlikely that the club will make a move for either Mbappe or Sancho in this summer’s transfer window, Klopp’s comments outline that the German manager hasn’t ruled out moves for the two players as yet.

At the moment, however, Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side will be concentrating on finishing the current Premier League campaign when it eventually resumes and winning their first Premier League title.