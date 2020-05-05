Juventus and Inter could reportedly face a potential transfer blow as target Federico Chiesa may have a €100m release clause inserted if he agrees on a new deal with Fiorentina.

The 22-year-old has continued to improve and develop into a key figure for the Viola this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances.

Having come through the youth ranks and with such a bright future ahead of him both for club and country, they will surely be eager to keep him at the club for as long as possible to help them move towards competing at the top themselves.

That desire could be tested though as Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, note that both Juventus and Inter are linked with an interest in the Italian international.

However, it’s added that amid contract renewal talks, Chiesa could agree to prolong his stay for an additional year rather than for three as initially suggested, but a €100m release clause could also be included in such an agreement.

That would surely make any interested party question the swoop as that is a significant fee to invest, and especially ahead of the summer when there is financial uncertainty over the level of spending from clubs due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Time will tell if Chiesa is willing to sign any such deal, as if he does, it could also be a key indication of his desire to stay in Florence and not consider an exit, as it would certainly strengthen Fiorentina’s position and force the likes of Juventus and Inter into a difficult decision over how to meet that potential clause or if they must look elsewhere.