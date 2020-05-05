Juventus are reportedly setting their sights on Man Utd ace Paul Pogba this summer, and are willing to green light exits for a quartet of key stars to help make it happen.

Pogba, 27, spent four years with the Turin giants between 2012 and 2016 and enjoyed a successful spell with them having won four Serie A titles and a handful of domestic cup trophies.

SEE MORE: Video: Man United dressing room after famous win over Juventus, with intriguing reaction from Roy Keane

Since returning to Old Trafford in 2016, he has struggled to perform at the level he’s capable of on a consistent basis, while injury woes have limited him to just eight appearances so far this season.

Speculation remains rife over his future, and now Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Juventus are keen on the World Cup-winning French international again, but they will try to lower Man Utd’s demands for their prized asset.

In order to do that, they are willing to part company with Miralem Pjanic, Douglas Costa, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey to either include in the deal for Pogba to reduce his asking price, or to move them on to free space to afford the superstar’s wages.

It’s up for debate as to whether that’s a sensible plan or not as those are four highly-talented individuals who have played a key role for Juventus this season.

Nevertheless, if they are eager to take Pogba back to Turin, it would make sense particularly in terms of offloading midfielders to not only allow for more financial flexibility, but also to make space in the squad for Pogba to establish himself as a permanent starter for the Bianconeri.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for such a strategy to materialise, and if United are keen on any of the four in question as that would surely simplify the situation if they were open to a potential swap deal to then accept less than money.

Much will perhaps depend on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishes though and if he wants Pogba at Man Utd next season, with his contract running until 2021 and the club have an option to extend for a further 12 months.