Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both ready to push hard to clinch the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international is one of the finest centre-backs in the world and could be a superb addition for either of these two under-achieving clubs.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid could also be among his admirers, but they claim he has strong interest in the Premier League from both Man Utd and Arsenal.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for the 28-year-old’s signature, however, with Don Balon also recently linking him with Newcastle and saying he could cost a bargain €80million.

If Koulibaly really is available for that price, one imagines he’ll have plenty of suitors chasing after him in the next transfer window.

United will hope they can lure him to Old Trafford as he’d surely be an ideal partner for Harry Maguire and a clear upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have had a poor season relying on unconvincing performers like Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, so would be making a real statement with this ambitious signing if they could pull it off.