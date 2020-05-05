Whilst Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League wait for football to get back to normal following the coronavirus pandemic, the Reds have been handed a timely boost by one of their Champions League heroes.

Divock Origi scored the goal against Barcelona a year ago which took them into the final against Tottenham Hotspur, and his goal in the final, Liverpool’s second, wrapped things up for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Perhaps not used as frequently as he might like, which has arguably got something to do with Klopp having Said Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino at this disposal, the Belgian has, nevertheless, committed his long term future to the Merseysiders.

“I am a better player than last year. Klopp has given me the space to develop myself,” Origi said to Het Laaste Nieuws, and cited by the Daily Star.

“I always listen to my instinct and continue to work. We have spoken with Liverpool and we have a nice course ahead of us. I just want to get better here.

“It is a project for me and I want to follow it. I don’t know how long I will do that. I feel that I am making progress, then it is a pity that the competition has just stopped.”

Origi’s commitment gives the club allows the club an extra, and different, option up front whenever Klopp feels the need to change things up, and if he continues to improve as he has done under the German’s tutelage, he could well be pushing for a starting place sooner rather than later.