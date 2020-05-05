Former Liverpool star Emile Heskey has picked a somewhat surprising name for a top talent he feels never fulfilled his potential at Anfield.

The player in question is Jon Otsemobor, a right-back who came through the club’s academy but who only featured six times for the first-team in total.

Since then, Otsemobor played mostly at Championship and League One level for clubs such as Crewe Alexandra and Sheffield Wednesday.

Clearly, Heskey feels he never really had the career he could have enjoyed for Liverpool, with the former striker telling 888sport that he looked as good as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson when he was first coming through.

“I think he went to Norwich but when I arrived at Liverpool Jon Otsemobor was a right-back and he was flying,” Heskey said.

“I don’t know what happened. He just tailed off.

“But he was good and had so much energy which you really needed for that position in those days because when you over-lapped a winger he wasn’t getting back for you – it was every man for himself back then.

“He was very good but never quite fulfilled it. You look at Trent and Robertson and he was just as good as them.”

It’s certainly interesting to think about players with talent who just haven’t quite got what it takes to make it at the highest level of the game, with former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison a similar player we’ve heard a lot about in the last few days.

There will no doubt be countless others who just didn’t get the luck they needed or who didn’t quite have the right mentality, but Otsemobor is not a name most fans will be that familiar with, so it’s interesting to get Heskey’s insight on his early days at Liverpool.