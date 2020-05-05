Liverpool star Mohamed Salah feels undervalued at Anfield, which could pave the way for a move to Real Madrid, according to a report in Don Balon.

According to the report, Salah has grown increasingly wary of how much he is valued at Liverpool and feels as though his teammates, namely, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, are better treated and more valued than him.

The Don Balon report states that Salah would much rather prefer a new challenge and a move to a club like Real Madrid where he is genuinely valued.

Salah hasn’t repeated the feats he achieved in the 2017/18 season but has remained consistent and has continued to score goals for Liverpool helping the club reach the top of the Premier League this season and Don Balon reckon that he was the best of what Liverpool had to offer in the club’s Champions League defeat against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez remains a huge admirer of Salah and wants to bring the Egyptian international to the Spanish capital and the Madrid president would like to make Salah his newest Galactico, according to the report.