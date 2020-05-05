Man City and Liverpool set for transfer battle over 17-year-old Belgian starlet

Man City and Liverpool are reportedly set to clash in the transfer market as they’ve both set their sights on talented Belgian youngster and KV Mechelen starlet Aster Vranckx.

The 17-year-old has made his breakthrough this season, featuring nine times in the Jupiler Pro League, scoring one goal and providing two assists from midfield.

The teenager had gradually secured a more prominent role prior to the suspension of the season, and so he’ll be eager to try and pick up from where he left off when he’s next back out on the pitch.

However, it appears as though he’s done enough already to capture the attention of some top clubs, as the Mirror report that both Man City and Liverpool are ready to go head-to-head over his signature.

It’s added that they’ve scouted him on a number of occasions already, and it’s suggested that he could cost as little as £1.5m initially to prise away from Mechelen.

Described as a tall, athletic midfielder, he has been lauded for the versatility and maturity he has shown thus far, and given the likes of City and Liverpool are said to be interested, that arguably tells a story in itself about how highly-rated he is.

Time will tell who prevails in this potential transfer scrap, but it seems as though both Premier League giants are eager to add a possible long-term solution in midfield and have identified Vranckx as being capable of developing into a top player worthy of being invested in at this early stage of his career.