Man Utd have reportedly submitted a contract offer to starlet Angel Gomes as they hope to avoid losing him for nothing this summer and potentially to rivals Chelsea.

The 19-year-old has come through the youth ranks at Old Trafford but he has struggled to make a breakthrough at senior level this season despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly giving his young stars more of a chance.

That’s reflected in the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams getting playing time, while through the signings of the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James last summer, it appears as though the Red Devils are planning for the long term.

However, Gomes has made just six appearances for the first team so far this season, totalling 19 minutes of playing time in the Premier League.

Coupled with his current contract expiring this summer, it has unsurprisingly led to question marks being raised over his future at Man Utd.

According to The Sun though, United are keen to keep him at the club, as it’s suggested that they’ve offered him a £30,000-a-week contract renewal plus bonuses, with the threat of losing him to a rival in Chelsea being touted as they’re specifically mentioned in the report as being interested in the talented youngster.

It’s added that Gomes wants to stay at Man Utd, but given his lack of playing time to this point and amid rumours linking Jude Bellingham with a move to Old Trafford which could push him further down the pecking order, there are obvious concerns that he may not get the opportunities to develop and flourish for the club.

That in turn could call for a fresh challenge elsewhere, but time will tell if the new touted contract offer is enough to convince him to put pen-to-paper and commit his long-term future and perhaps for United, to avoid the worst-case scenario of losing him for nothing this summer.