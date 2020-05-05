Rennes youngster Faitout Maouassa has responded to transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United in recent times.

The 21-year-old left-back looks a top talent and when asked about interest from Man Utd in the video below from Telefoot, he admitted it was flattering.

He said: “I don’t let it go to my head. It’s nice, I won’t lie, it’s really nice to see clubs like that be interested in you. It’s just a pleasure, really, but like I said, I’m really happy at Rennes, I feel good and I’m staying grounded.”

"Que des clubs comme Man Utd s'intéressent à moi, ça fait plaisir ! Mais je suis super bien à Rennes. Pas vraiment de raison que je parte" Malgré les sollicitations, @maouassa17 veut rester à Rennes, comme il l'a confié à @JulienMaynard. Itw à retrouver en intégralité demain pic.twitter.com/UA4xUhuwFf — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) May 5, 2020

Maouassa could be a useful signing at Old Trafford to perhaps provide the club with a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who has not developed as many would have hoped.

Brandon Williams looks a decent backup option, but might not be ready to become first choice, with the potential signing of Maouassa perhaps the best solution for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co.