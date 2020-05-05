Menu

Video: “I won’t lie” – Manchester United transfer target responds to Red Devils interest

Manchester United FC
Rennes youngster Faitout Maouassa has responded to transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United in recent times.

The 21-year-old left-back looks a top talent and when asked about interest from Man Utd in the video below from Telefoot, he admitted it was flattering.

He said: “I don’t let it go to my head. It’s nice, I won’t lie, it’s really nice to see clubs like that be interested in you. It’s just a pleasure, really, but like I said, I’m really happy at Rennes, I feel good and I’m staying grounded.”

Maouassa could be a useful signing at Old Trafford to perhaps provide the club with a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who has not developed as many would have hoped.

Brandon Williams looks a decent backup option, but might not be ready to become first choice, with the potential signing of Maouassa perhaps the best solution for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co.

