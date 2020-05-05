Neymar ready to make big sacrifice to leave PSG for transfer back to Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is reportedly ready to take a huge pay cut if he seals a transfer back to his old club Barcelona.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazil international would be prepared to accept as much as half his current salary upon leaving PSG for a return to the Nou Camp.

Neymar has long been one of the finest footballers in the world, and shone during his time at Barcelona, most notably during the club’s treble win in the 2014/15 season.

Still, it’s not quite worked out for Neymar at PSG, where he’s perhaps struggled with lofty expectations on his shoulders, failing to really do enough to help the club become serious Champions League contenders.

It seems the 28-year-old is now keen to have another spell at Barca, and Mundo Deportivo’s report illustrates just how strong his desire to move back is.

It would certainly be interesting to see Neymar back in La Liga, and it’s not entirely clear how well his return would even go down with some fans.