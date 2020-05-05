After a report surfaced suggesting that one Arsenal star could be sold to Atletico Madrid, the player himself hit back on social media.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by the Daily Star, the Rojiblancos were looking at the Frenchman to replace Diego Costa, who has been way off of the pace in his second spell at the club.

The report went on to suggest that Lacazette had spoken to international team-mate, Antoine Griezmann, about life at the Wanda Metroplitano, and that drew a swift response via Twitter from the player.

“Not beautiful at all,” he wrote, adding four ‘lying face’ emojis according to the Daily Star.

Score Agencies, Lacazette’s management team, also noted: “Twitter is magic !!!! It’s not nice to lie to fans of the @Atleti” per the Daily Star.

Arsenal may well be willing to let the player leave given his age, but that would be a decision that the Gunners will come to in agreement with Lacazette himself.

Clearly, outlets that are putting two and two together and making five, are being mischievous at best, and certainly not helpful. Whether Atleti would even want a player that has two goals in his last 19 games, per the Daily Star, is a moot point too.