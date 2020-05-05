Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for his club to seal a transfer deal for Real Madrid flop Alvaro Odriozola.

The 24-year-old has struggled in his time at the Bernabeu and has also failed to make much of an impression after being loaned out to Bayern Munich this season.

According to Don Balon, however, Spurs are ready to take Odriozola off Madrid’s hands, with the Spanish giants willing to let him go for just £26million.

The report suggests Tottenham manager Mourinho is keen on the player, who did, in fairness, look a good prospect at previous club Real Sociedad.

Spurs could do with adding more options in defence ahead of next season, and if Odriozola can get back to his best with a move to north London, this could end up looking like a bargain.

The Spain international still has time to improve and get his career back on track, and he isn’t the first and surely won’t be the last decent player to struggle with the weight of expectation that comes with playing for Real Madrid.