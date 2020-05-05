You have to hope that finances aren’t the only thing that a player takes into account when deciding their future, but it probably does play a huge role.

A move to a bigger club will bring a greater chance to win trophies and a bigger wage, so it’s hard to compete when those clubs come calling.

West Ham are facing that situation with Declan Rice, he does look ready to move on but it’s understandable that The Hammers don’t want to lose him, so a club legend has some advice.

As reported by The Sun, Tony Cottee has told them to double Rice’s wages in an effort to see off interest from Man United and Chelsea in the young midfielder.

The report suggests that he’s currently on £30k per week, so that would take him to at least £60k a week if West Ham were to take this advice.

The sad thing is that he could probably earn at least double that £60k a week if he moved to United or Chelsea, with the report also suggesting that he might cost £70m.

One thing that isn’t clear is how badly clubs will be affected but the current shutdown, but it’s hard to see big money being spent this Summer.

That could work out in West Ham’s favour, and means he will probably stay for at least one more year.