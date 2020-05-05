If Real Madrid want to secure one highly-rated youngster this summer, then Zinedine Zidane will need to sell some of the club’s highest earners, which will include Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

At just 17 years of age, it seems that Eduardo Camavinga is coveted by many clubs, one of whom is Los Blancos. However, at a reported £44m according to the Daily Mail, and with Real having a huge squad of 39 players, some will need to leave MARCA suggest, cited by the Daily Mail, in order to make space in the squad for the youngster.

Both the Welshman and the Colombian haven’t had the best time at the Santiago Bernabeu and if they’re able to secure a move away, there’s reasons to believe that they’ll get more regular starts at any new employers.

One of those could be Everton after ESPN linked the Toffees with an ambitious double swoop for the pair. With any club knowing in advance that Real have to sell in order to buy themselves, it puts them in a strong negotiating position, and could mean that relative bargains could be had.