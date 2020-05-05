Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been advised to pick a transfer to Manchester United or City over Liverpool by former Premier League ace Paul Ince.

The England international continues to be linked with a host of top clubs after his stunning form in his time with Dortmund, with the Daily Mirror recently claiming he was looking set for a £100million transfer to Man Utd.

Sancho would be a top signing for the Red Devils right now, with Ince pointing out in his Paddy Power column that they don’t really have a player of his calibre in their attack at the moment.

Ince also argues that Liverpool don’t look to have room for the 20-year-old, and that he shouldn’t be making a move to a club where he’ll be sitting and watching from the sidelines.

“Jadon Sancho is worth breaking the bank for, but there’s no way he’s going to want to sit on Liverpool’s, or anyone’s, bench,” Ince said.

“He’s accustomed to being the top boy, there’s no way he’s going to want to sit on the sidelines and watch the action.

“Looking at United, they’re not blessed with those types of players. Daniel James had a decent first season, Anthony Martial is great when he’s great, but isn’t always at it.

“There seems to be a place there for him at Old Trafford, but then you look at Man City, and whether he could make a return there alongside Sterling.

“Liverpool, for me, are set. They don’t need him. Would he really get in ahead of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane? I doubt it. Is he really going to play week in and week out there? Unlikely.”

Liverpool fans perhaps needn’t worry too much about getting a player like Sancho in, as they already have Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to choose from up front.

Still, the Reds will no doubt want to keep attracting the world’s best talent and it would no doubt be a blow if Sancho ended up strengthening one of their biggest rivals instead.