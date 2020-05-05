Video: Man United dressing room after famous win over Juventus, with intriguing reaction from Roy Keane

Manchester United overcame a tough Juventus side in the 1999 Champions League semi-final in what was one of their most famous victories that got them a spot in the final against Bayern Munich in Barcelona.

United went behind to two goals from Filippo Inzaghi in the first half and then mounted a remarkable comeback to win the game 3-2 on the night with goals from Roy Keane, Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole to secure a place in the final.

The video shows the United dressing room in wild celebrations just after their famous victory in Turin as Roy Keane and Paul Scholes looked gutted because of suspensions that would see them miss the final.

United eventually beat Bayern Munich in the final in dramatic fashion to win the Champions League and secure a historic treble.