Video: ‘Part of me hopes football blows up so it’s forced to reset’ – Must-watch Simon Jordan rant

Former chairman turned pundit Simon Jordan has given his usual animated and passionate opinion and has blasted those involved wanting football back purely for financial reasons.

The Premier League, like almost every other football league around the world, has been suspended as far back as March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As countries across the globe move past the peak of the crisis, plans are continuously speculated over how football will return, while other leagues such as the Eredivisie and Ligue 1 have already announced that their respective seasons are over.

Nevertheless, the Premier League remains in contention to resume in the coming months, although no confirmed plan has been set out as of yet on how it will do so, with much still depending on government guidelines on sporting events.

As seen in the video below, Jordan hasn’t held back as he has blasted those concerned for simply wanting to bring football back for one season only, and that’s money which will eventually find its way back to the players.

Further, in arguably the stand-out quote from his epic rant, he conceded that part of him hopes that football blows up so that it is forced into a reset as a result of the pandemic.

Time will tell if that happens, but there is certainly major financial uncertainty ahead for all concerned…