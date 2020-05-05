The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is evidently incredibly far-reaching, both financially and otherwise for the Premier League.

With no real knowledge as to when football in the English top-flight might return, at present it’s all just guess work as to how much money clubs will lose, be that from a lack of revenue from sponsors, broadcasters and paying customers.

Discussions on whether to hand the league to Liverpool or not, if the season ends up being null and void, would appear to be a continuing theme, but former Crystal Palace chairman and now talkSPORT pundit, Simon Johnson, has suggested that to give the title to the Reds would make a mockery of the league if clubs are also not relegated from the division.

His full rant can be heard below and it makes for interesting listening.