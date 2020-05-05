BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage has insisted that Hakim Ziyech will prove to be a ‘fantastic’ signing for Chelsea ahead of his arrival at the club this summer.

The 27-year-old’s switch to Stamford Bridge has already been confirmed by the Blues, as he looks ahead to a new challenge ahead of next season.

SEE MORE: Premier League urged to double star’s wages to kill off Man United and Chelsea interest

It comes after a brilliant spell at Ajax, where he has bagged 48 goals and 82 assists in 165 appearances for the Eredivisie giants.

Coupled with 12 goals in 32 caps for Morocco, he has emerged as a star at club and international level, and he’ll hope to make a big impact at Chelsea moving forward with the likes of Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Willian potentially moving on this summer on free transfers to open the door for Ziyech to establish himself as a fundamental figure in the side.

As seen in the video below, Savage has offered his opinion on Chelsea’s incoming signing, and predicts that based on what they saw from him last season during Ajax’s Champions League run, Frank Lampard has got himself a ‘fantastic signing’ to bolster his attacking options.

It’s unclear at this stage when he will be able to make his debut, as although he will join later this summer, the schedule has yet to be confirmed to finish the season ahead of the next campaign.