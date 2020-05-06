According to the Mirror via German publication Bild, Manchester United and Arsenal have been dealt a boost in their pursuit of Dayot Upamecano after RB Leipzig slashed the defender’s price tag.

Bild claim that the Bundesliga giants have lowered their valuation of the centre-back from €60m (£52.4m) to €40m (34.9m), this resembles a cut of around £17.5m as per current exchange rates.

It’s reported that Leipzig have taken this measure in a bid to cash in on the ace as they run the risk of losing the star defender on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

In a further boost to the Gunners and Red Devils, Bayern Munich’s plans to sign the Frenchman in the next transfer window are now on hold.

Upamecano has established himself as one fo the best centre-back prospects in Europe over the past couple of years after some fine performances for Leipzig.

The 21-year-old has been solid this season for a Leipzig side that are potential contenders for the Bundesliga title and one that have progressed into the next knockout round of the Champions League after superb displays against Spurs.

Upamecano would be a fine option for both Arsenal and United as the two Premier League sides are in serious need of reinforcing – particularly in central defence.

In Arsenal’s case, the Gunners’ defence still looks shaky, despite Mikel Arteta’s impressive work in stabilising the side since taking over.

Furthermore, the Gunners need to consider replacing the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis, both of which are approaching the final years of their illustrious careers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the other hand is in a similar boat, he should be prioritising a move for a player that is capable of acting as Harry Maguire’s long-term partner at centre-back.

Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly aren’t reliable options for the Red Devils moving forward, the Swede has been inconsistent during his time in Manchester and Bailly – who has performed well, hasn’t been able to do so frequently enough due to constant injury troubles.

Which side would be a better fit for Upamecano?