Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has blamed Unai Emery for causing a lot of ‘disconnection’ at the club, in a conversation with Ian Wright, according to a report in the Mirror.

Emery was sacked by Arsenal after a poor run of results and was replaced by then Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta who took up the job as manager at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta’s arrival saw a turn in results at Arsenal, and in conversation with Gunners legend Ian Wright recently, the Spanish manager criticised Emery for his mismanagement at the club as he spoke about ‘disconnection’ and bad energy around the place.

Speaking to Ian Wright about the state of the club when he arrived and the current state of affairs at Arsenal, Arteta said:

“It is happening [the transformation].

“Coming into the club in that moment wasn’t easy but you mention a key word which is ‘energy’ and I felt that the energy around the training ground and the stadium wasn’t right for this magnificent club.

“I was here and was lucky to play here so everyone first of all has to feel in that way.

“There was a lot of disconnection in many areas and I wanted to bring everyone together.

“First of all to make everyone understand how lucky we are to be here and then a very clear direction of where we have to be.”

Since the former Arsenal midfielder took over at the Emirates, the team’s record stands at 8W 6D 2L in 16 games in all competitions.

While the jury is still out on Arteta, the club have bounced back from their poor run of results and it seems as though the Spaniard is steadying the ship at Arsenal as things stand.