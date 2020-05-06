It’s always been a problem for the big Premier League clubs when it comes to wages – they pay so much that very few clubs can afford to match them.

That means that it’s incredibly tough to move anyone on if it doesn’t work out, and it will be even more difficult to sell them now with the current financial situation.

ESPN have reported on the latest with Arsenal and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. He’s currently on loan at Roma and it’s hard to see him having a future under Mikel Arteta at The Emirates.

Roma would like to sign him on a permanent basis, but it doesn’t sound like a deal will be straight forward, with his £180k per week wages causing a big problem.

The report says that a fee hasn’t been agreed yet, with Arsenal looking for around £10m to let him go. The main issue could also come with Roma demanding that The Gunners pay some of his wages to make the transfer happen.

He has one year left on his Arsenal deal so it’s suggested that Arsenal might accept a lower fee to allow Roma to afford his salary, but if they have no plans to use him then it makes sense to do what it takes to get him off the wage bill.