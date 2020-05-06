There might be plenty of suggestions that some clubs might have to sell players at a reduced price this Summer due to financial concerns, but that’s not the case for everyone.

Napoli have always lost their best players for big fees, but a report from IlNapolista via The BBC has suggested that Liverpool won’t be getting Kalidou Koulibaly for cheap this Summer.

It’s suggested that the Italian side already have €145m in the bank, so they will be demanding €115m to let their star defender leave.

They go on to say that the President will not be offering any discounts to sell Koulibaly or his teammate Allan this Summer, and they have every intention of hanging on to their best players.

The BBC indicated that Liverpool were interested in signing him, but that could now be very difficult.

It’s probably a good thing for the rest of the Premier League, as there’s always been a drop off in quality between Virgil van Dijk and his defensive partner, so signing Koulibaly would give them two world class options at the heart of their defence.

It’s hard to see anyone spending that money this Summer, which will surely delight the Napoli President and their fans.