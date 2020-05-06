The lost revenue in football means that free transfers and loans will surely be the order of the day this Summer, so some players might find themselves unexpectedly in demand.

This could be a real test of Jose Mourinho’s managerial ability, as he won’t get the chance to change an entire squad and throw money around, so he will need to wheel and deal while getting the best out of existing players.

Last week a report from Teamtalk indicated that Mourinho had reached out to PSG right back Thomas Meunier over a Summer move, but it looked like the was holding out to see if he got a new contract from the Parisians.

There could be a boost for them here, after a report from Le Parisien has indicated that there won’t be a new deal, and that means he will be allowed to leave for free this Summer.

The Belgian’s versatility could be useful as he can play anywhere on the right hand side and in midfield, while he’s also got international experience and Champions League experience too.

He’s a good all round player if a little unspectacular, but in a time when squad sizes may have to be reduced, then versatility could be a very important trait to possess.