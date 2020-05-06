Chelsea fans, much like all of us right now, could do with a boost, and today’s transfer gossip might do just that for them.

According to reports, the Blues have made an ambitious approach for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Chelsea, however, arguably need a new striker more and should be able to afford his £52million release clause.

The Germany international has shone in recent seasons as one of the most exciting young forwards in the game, and would be a major upgrade on Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

Elsewhere, Chelsea could be set to raid Serie A with a move for Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens.

The 25-year-old could be a cheap alternative to the likes of Ben Chilwell and Alex Telles, who have also both been linked with the west Londoners in recent times.

Frank Lampard could do with an upgrade on the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, neither of whom have impressed enough this season.

Chelsea may also see a big name leaving the club, however, as Willian is strongly linked with Tottenham.

CFC fans will be sad to see a fan favourite leave for a London rival, but Richard Keys believes the Brazilian’s move to reunite with Jose Mourinho is all but done.

Keys said: “He’s (Willian) another one that has already spoken to Jose Mourinho, he’s on his way to Tottenham.”