Chelsea ace Jake Clarke-Salter has praised the stunning displays of Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham after watching him in training during his time on loan with the club.

Bellingham has become one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe this season after catching the eye with his stunning form in the Championship at the age of just 16.

Chelsea are one of the clubs, along with Manchester United, to be recently linked with Bellingham by the Mail and others, and it seems like Clarke-Salter will certainly be sending highly positive reviews back to Blues boss Frank Lampard.

Speaking in a question and answer session, as quoted by the Metro, Clarke-Salter admitted he’s a big fan of Bellingham, saying: “For me, the best player in training is Jude Bellingham.

“For someone so young, what he does in training sometimes is unbelievable.”

Clarke-Salter has only played twice for Chelsea’s first-team, but he could still prove useful for the west London giants if his time at Birmingham can perhaps go some way to paving the way for Bellingham to move to Stamford Bridge.