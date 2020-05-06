Chelsea winger Willian has reportedly decided on a transfer to Tottenham after talks with Jose Mourinho, despite links with other clubs such as Arsenal.

The Brazil international looks set to be one of the best free agents on the market this summer, with Chelsea seemingly failing to tie him down to a new contract.

This could be a real blow for the Blues as it now looks like Willian will be heading to one of their biggest rivals in the form of Tottenham.

This is according to Richard Keys of beIN Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail, who believes talks over this deal have already taken place and that the player is “on his way” to Spurs.

Keys said: “He’s (Willian) another one that has already spoken to Jose Mourinho, he’s on his way to Tottenham.”

Willian had also been linked as a transfer target for Arsenal by the Sun recently, but it perhaps makes sense that the 31-year-old preferred a link-up with his old manager Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician signed Willian for Chelsea back in 2013, and it would be interesting to see them link up again at Tottenham.

THFC fans will surely be glad to snap up this proven and experienced star who should add quality to their attack, and it will be especially satisfying to do so at the expense of rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners could also have done with a signing like Willian to boost their fortunes after a disappointing season in which attacking players like Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe have struggled for form.

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has previously warned the Blues about the potentially “foolish” decision to let Willian go.