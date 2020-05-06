According to the Sun, Cesc Fabregas has hinted that PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe would be a better fit for Real Madrid than his former club Barcelona.

Fabregas made the claims to Estudio Estadio, the midfielder, who is regarded as a Premier League legend, hinted that Mbappe would be an ‘especially’ good fit at Real Madrid.

The Sun claim that Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with Los Blancos, was set to move to the Spanish capital this summer before the Coronavirus pandemic halted the transfer for now.

It’s added that Zinedine Zidane’s side will wait to move for Mbappe next summer.

It’s also reported that PSG have offered the 21-year-old a whopping £600,000-a-week salary in a bid to convince him to remain in Paris.

The Sun have also reported that a new deal may be hard to agree to as Mbappe has insisted on a release clause being inserted into any new contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

Here’s what Fabregas had to say on Mbappe:

“I, who look at him [Mbappe] as a midfielder, consider him to be one of the strikers I would like to play with. He goes well into space, he has brutal timing. He has a definition, he is hungry.”

“He is a boy who wants to be the best. Seeing him play is delightful and he would fit really well at Real Madrid. In Barcelona too, but I think especially in Madrid.”

Mbappe, despite being just 21 years old, has already established himself as one of the best players in the world.

The World Cup winner looks to be a prime contender for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award once all-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo call time on their legendary careers.

Madrid may want to rethink delaying a move for the lightning-fast forward as the Sun claim that Liverpool are also interested in singing the Frenchman.

Is Fabregas’ prediction spot on, would Mbappe better suit Madrid’s style over Barcelona’s?