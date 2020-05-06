Menu

“F*cking burn”: Mason Bennett outrages Derby Fans with social media outburst

You have to think that being caught up in a drink driving accident which seriously injured some team mates would leave you on your best behaviour for a long time, but that’s not always the case.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Mason Bennett was involved in an accident with Derby teammates Richard Keogh and Tom Lawrence – a car crash where there was alcohol involved.

Unfortunately this video has emerged on Bennett’s Snapchat earlier today, and it won’t be well received:

The report goes on to feature an apology from Bennett, but you have to wonder if it will be enough – especially when the “I’m sorry if you’re offended” sentiment makes an appearance.

Bennett said: “The video that’s come out was a private joke, didn’t mean any harm to the derby fans. The club has been great with me and will always be grateful. I apologise if I’ve offended anyone.”

It doesn’t look like there’s a lot of support for him on Twitter either:

 

