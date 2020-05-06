“F*cking burn”: Mason Bennett outrages Derby Fans with social media outburst

You have to think that being caught up in a drink driving accident which seriously injured some team mates would leave you on your best behaviour for a long time, but that’s not always the case.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Mason Bennett was involved in an accident with Derby teammates Richard Keogh and Tom Lawrence – a car crash where there was alcohol involved.

Unfortunately this video has emerged on Bennett’s Snapchat earlier today, and it won’t be well received:

Derby winger Mason Bennett put this on his snapchat earlier…

pic.twitter.com/QIHXr33JFF — Second Tier Podcast (@secondtierpod) May 6, 2020

This seasons been a shitstorm; drink driving, Keogh, FFP charges, Coronavirus. There’s no way it can get any worse.

Mason Bennett: ‘Hold my 4 beers’ #dcfc pic.twitter.com/V40V6emgR5 — Dom (@DominicLomas96) May 6, 2020

The report goes on to feature an apology from Bennett, but you have to wonder if it will be enough – especially when the “I’m sorry if you’re offended” sentiment makes an appearance.

Bennett said: “The video that’s come out was a private joke, didn’t mean any harm to the derby fans. The club has been great with me and will always be grateful. I apologise if I’ve offended anyone.”

It doesn’t look like there’s a lot of support for him on Twitter either:

Mason Bennett. Bang average footballer and a very poor role model. Should’ve gone for the drink driving disgrace along with Lawrence imo. #dcfc must have grounds for dismissal here. — Paul Wright (@WrightStuff86) May 6, 2020