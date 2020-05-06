“F*cking burn”: Mason Bennett outrages Derby Fans with social media outburst

You have to think that being caught up in a drink driving accident which seriously injured some team mates would leave you on your best behaviour for a long time, but that’s not always the case.
As reported by The Daily Mail, Mason Bennett was involved in an accident with Derby teammates Richard Keogh and Tom Lawrence – a car crash where there was alcohol involved.
Unfortunately this video has emerged on Bennett’s Snapchat earlier today, and it won’t be well received:
Derby winger Mason Bennett put this on his snapchat earlier…
This seasons been a shitstorm; drink driving, Keogh, FFP charges, Coronavirus. There’s no way it can get any worse.
The report goes on to feature an apology from Bennett, but you have to wonder if it will be enough – especially when the “I’m sorry if you’re offended” sentiment makes an appearance.
Bennett said: “The video that’s come out was a private joke, didn’t mean any harm to the derby fans. The club has been great with me and will always be grateful. I apologise if I’ve offended anyone.”
It doesn’t look like there’s a lot of support for him on Twitter either:
Mason Bennett. Bang average footballer and a very poor role model. Should’ve gone for the drink driving disgrace along with Lawrence imo. #dcfc must have grounds for dismissal here.
Mason Bennett really doesn’t do himself any favours does he? #dcfc #dcfcfans
@dcfcofficial GET MASON BENNETT OUT OF OUR CLUB!!!#DCFC
