Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has spoken about the future of star player Federico Chiesa in what will surely be seen as good news for rumoured transfer suitors Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Premier League giants have both been linked with Chiesa by Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Yahoo, while another report in the Daily Mirror linked the Italian starlet with Man Utd, stating he’d likely cost around £60million.

It remains to be seen where Chiesa will end up next, but Commisso has suggested he won’t stand in the way of the 22-year-old moving on if he wants to.

“We had a meeting before Christmas if I’m not mistaken,” Commisso told Radio Bruno Toscana, as quoted and translated by Goal.

“If he wants to go then I’m sorry, but we’d accommodate him, providing the offer is fair. We must also see what he’s worth.

“[His price] may have dropped since last year. It must suit everyone, although there’s a chance that he’ll stay.”

That’ll be good news for Chelsea, who may well see Chiesa as an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, who left Stamford Bridge last summer while the club were under a transfer ban.

United, meanwhile, also look in need of more options in attack after below-par seasons from the likes of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, while Daniel James has shown some promise but is perhaps still not ready to be a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.