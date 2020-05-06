Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens in the next transfer window.

Lampard has identified the left-back position as the one problematic position that the Blues definitely need to strengthen this summer, according to 90min.

The Blues boss has often fielded Cesar Azpilicueta at left-back after losing faith in both Emerson and Marcos Alonso.

According to the report, Emerson could be offloaded this summer with both Juventus and Inter interested in the Chelsea left-back.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Gosens has emerged as a target for Chelsea and could be available for €30m, according to the 90min report, with the player’s current club Atalanta holding out for that amount.

The Serie A outfit rejected a bid of €25m from Ligue 1 club Lyon for the left-back in January and according to the report, Lyon and Inter Milan are also interested in signing Gosens who has starred for his club Atalanta this season.

The wing-back has scored eight goals and racked up five assists for Atalanta this season and remains a viable option for Chelsea going into the summer transfer window.