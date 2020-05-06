According to the Sun, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti has told the BTP Media Network that Manchester United target Jadon Sancho would ‘prefer’ a move to London.

The Sun reiterate that this may act as a boost to United’s rivals Chelsea, who are also interested in the 20-year-old superstar.

The report adds that the Dortmund star is valued at a massive £100m, it remains to be seen whether any club will be prepared to part with such a fee after the Coronavirus crisis is hopefully dealt with.

Sancho was born in South London hence Marcotti’s claims that the England international would ‘prefer’ a move ‘back home’.

The tricky attacker revealed to the Telegraph that he was a boyhood fan of the Blues, perhaps this will be enough for the west London outfit to secure the ace’s signature ahead of their rivals.

Here’s what Marcotti had to say on Sancho, as quoted by the Sun:

“I’ve been told Sancho would prefer a move back home in other words to London where he grew up.”

“But equally I’m sure he prefers a move for wherever gives him the best package and long term prospects.”

“Obviously he has leverage and in normal conditions a United move would have happened but I think if I’m Borussia Dortmund, I’ve taken a big hit and ideally I’d want to keep him another year.”

“Let him play the Euros, see if his value goes up but if they can get the price that they’re looking for and United you presume can pay it.”

“United get a mention there because they seem to be well equipped but I genuinely don’t know.”

The Mirror recently reported that United are considering delaying a potential swoop for Sancho by a year as the club are concerned about the finances involved in a possible deal as well as public perception.

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, something the world is yet to overcome, it would hardly look good if the Manchester outfit were to part with such a high fee in the name of sports.

We’d expect that many top clubs may take a similar stance on transfers to this in the near future, and it’s completely understandable – regardless of how much supporters may question the decision.

Sancho has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting players in world football since leaving Manchester City for Dortmund almost three years ago.

With all respect to the Bundesliga and Dortmund, the Londoner seems like he’s ready to take on the mantle of being a key player for one of England’s biggest clubs.

Sancho has been near unstoppable this season, the ace has bagged 17 goals and added 19 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Given that Sancho only recently turned 20 years old, such figures are quite frankly unbelievable, the sky really is the limited for the skilful star.

