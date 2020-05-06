According to the Press Association’s Simon Peach, Manchester United have an ‘agreement in place’ to sign Sunderland ace Joe Hugill.

Peach reports that, pending Premier League approval, the promising striker is set to join United’s academy from next season.

This apparent confirmation of the deal comes less than a day after the MailOnline claimed that the Red Devils have agreed a £250,000 fee with Sunderland for the ace’s services.

According to the Manchester Evening News’ profile of the 16-year-old, the left-footed striker poses a ‘significant aerial threat’ due to his 6 ft 2 frame.

The MEN add that Hugill has showcased ‘excellent’ finishing ability.

Hugill was promoted to Sunderland’s Under-23s side earlier this year, the centre-forward marked his Premier League 2 debut with a brace.

The fact that Hugill is playing at the highest youth level possible at just 16 years old is a sign that the striker is a promising talent to keep an eye out on in the future.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showing constantly that he’s prepared to hand United’s top talents opportunities in the first-team, this move could be ideal for Hugill as he looks to further his career.

The ace will be hoping that a move to one of England’s biggest clubs will boost his chances of representing the nation at youth level.