Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly requested a clause that would allow him to seal a transfer to a top European club.

This claim comes from Spanish outlet AS, who suggest Mbappe has Real Madrid in mind as he pushes for PSG to include this get-out clause in any new contract with the club.

However, AS make it clear this clause could also apply for any leading side in Europe, and this follows Le 10 Sport linking the France international strongly with Liverpool.

Mbappe has shown himself to be a world class forward, and he looks ideally suited to Liverpool’s style of play, even if the Reds don’t exactly look in desperate need of new signings up front.

Jurgen Klopp already has Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in his front three, and this trio have helped make Liverpool one of the best teams in the world in the last couple of years.

Still, the best sides always look to improve and the signing of Mbappe would be a huge statement.

LFC fans will therefore hope Mbappe gets the clause he wants as it could be a major step towards paving the way for a move to Anfield in the near future.