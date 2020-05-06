Liverpool face Premier League competition to sign Werder Bremen star this Summer

While there might be plenty of speculation about Liverpool making a big signing from the Bundesliga this Summer, it might be more plausible for them to bring in someone to help provide some competition in the squad.

All of the attention is on Timo Werner at RB Leipzig, but Bild have reported that Leipzig and Liverpool are showing an interest in Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica.

It’s not clear how much he might cost because he does have release clauses that will expire in July, but the value will vary depending on Werder Bremen staying in the league and that’s still up in the air.

Southampton have also been credited with an interest, so he would have an interesting choice to make if all three clubs make a move.

Obviously Liverpool are world champions and that must be tempting, but he would also have to be realistic and realise he would be no more than a back up to begin with.

The other two have a great record of developing talent and even selling players on to Liverpool who eventually became key players, so it might make sense to move to a smaller team first