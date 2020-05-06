Menu

Agreement reached: Man City star to sign five-year contract with CL giants once clubs agree fee

Manchester City star Leroy Sane is reportedly edging closer to a transfer move to Bayern Munich.

According to a tweet from Christian Falk of Bild, Sane will put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Bayern if the two clubs can now agree a transfer fee.

The player himself, however, seems to have already reached an agreement with Bayern, as Falk explains below…

Sane has shown himself to be a world class talent during his time at City, with his dazzling performances lighting up the Premier League.

It perhaps makes sense, however, that the Germany international now fancies a move back home to his country’s biggest club.

Sane would be a superb signing for Bayern, who could do with a long-term successor to stars Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who both left last summer, with the former actually retiring from playing.

This is a blow for City, however, as it won’t be easy to find a top replacement for Sane if they do decide to green-light his departure from the Etihad Stadium.

