Manchester City star Leroy Sane is reportedly edging closer to a transfer move to Bayern Munich.
According to a tweet from Christian Falk of Bild, Sane will put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Bayern if the two clubs can now agree a transfer fee.
The player himself, however, seems to have already reached an agreement with Bayern, as Falk explains below…
Our Story: as soon as @FCBayern and @ManCity find an agreement, Sané will sign a five-year contract in Munich. Club and Player have reached an agreement @SPORTBILD
— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 6, 2020
Sane has shown himself to be a world class talent during his time at City, with his dazzling performances lighting up the Premier League.
It perhaps makes sense, however, that the Germany international now fancies a move back home to his country’s biggest club.
Sane would be a superb signing for Bayern, who could do with a long-term successor to stars Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who both left last summer, with the former actually retiring from playing.
This is a blow for City, however, as it won’t be easy to find a top replacement for Sane if they do decide to green-light his departure from the Etihad Stadium.