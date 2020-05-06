Jadon Sancho has been linked with Man United for so long now that you have to think a deal was close, but it also feels like clubs will have to alter their transfer plans this Summer.

The Mirror have reported on the latest with United’s chase for Sancho, and it sounds like it will need to wait for another 12 months at least.

It’s suggested that Dortmund would be looking for more than £100m to let him go, and United are concerned about the finances of the deal and how it would be viewed by society as well.

It’s a shame for the fans because the report indicates that they’ve spent months trying to work on this deal, but it would be a tough one from a PR part of view if so much money was spent in these current times.

He looked like he could be the missing piece for United going forward, as he could occupy the right hand side of the attack and would surely cause all kinds of problems, which is a world away from what Dan James currently offers.

It doesn’t sound like this will completely kill of United’s interest and it will probably just kick the speculation down the road towards the January window instead, but it will be interesting to see what their back up plan is.