It does feel like Aaron Ramsey has been linked with a Premier League return ever since he left to join Juventus, and this Summer could give him a chance to do that.

Paul Pogba has also been linked with a return to Juventus for a while now, so a recent report from The Express makes for interesting reading.

They suggest that Juventus are still interested in a deal to bring the Frenchman back to Turin, and Man United would be open to signing Ramsey in a potential swap deal.

The Welshman has struggled to get a chance to establish himself in the Juve team but he had played well before the shutdown, so it’s not clear if he would want to leave.

It’s also suggested in the report that Ramsey still sees a future at Juve and the club don’t want to move him on for no reason, but they might consider him expendable in a major swap transfer.

The report also goes on to quote former United player Paul Ince in saying that they should just look to sell Pogba this Summer, so this could make sense.

One of the main concerns for Ole Gunnar Solskajer would be finding a suitable replacement, so getting a player like Ramsey in return would solve that issue straight away.

It’s still not clear if United actually want to get rid of Pogba this Summer, but the speculation just keeps coming.