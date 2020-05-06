Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ‘already changed Man United tactics’ to fit in Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already been planning for the Jadon Sancho transfer going through by altering his tactics in the second half of the 2019/20 season.

According to the latest Man Utd news from sources close to the club at local publication Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer has been specifically working on the attacking side of Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s game.

The young right-back got off to a slow start at Old Trafford after his move from Crystal Palace last summer, but has shown real improvement in recent times after settling in and being given a slightly different role.

Solskjaer wants Wan-Bissaka to be more attack-minded, and the 22-year-old has been working on his dribbling and his crossing, with the results pretty obvious.

The MEN claim this is because Solskjaer wants Sancho to get plenty of support on that right-hand side, so he’s not isolated in attack.

The best teams these days give their full-backs plenty of license to go forward, and it has been particularly successful at Liverpool, where the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson join the attack to give opposition defenders more to think about than just keeping the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah quiet.

MUFC fans will be pleased to see Solskjaer is already working on how to fit Sancho in, and it also points towards quite how confident the Norwegian is of getting his man.