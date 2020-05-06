Menu

Man United would like to extend striker’s stay at Old Trafford – will depend on his parent club

It’s still not clear what will happen with loan agreements if leagues do start up again, but it’s starting to look like it’s not going to be a straight forward solution.

There’s not going to be a uniform approach to play restarting or schedules with the leagues, so some countries may just move on to next season while others are still trying to complete this one.

That could play havoc with the loan system, so this could cause a lot of problems further down the line.

It appears that Man United would like to keep Odion Ighalo for a bit longer, but it’s not clear how simple that will be:

It’s hard to assess the impact he’s had at Old Trafford, because he only got a few games to show what he can do. He scored some nice goals in the Europa League, but it could be a case that expectations were so low that he’s been a pleasant surprise.

He could be a useful player to have around for the next couple of seasons, but the fans will surely be looking for a bigger signing going into next season.

 

