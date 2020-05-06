Manchester United and Chelsea have contacted Timo Werner’s agent with a view of signing the German attacker.

Liverpool were leading the race for Werner but as per recent reports in the Guardian, the Anfield outfit have asked Werner’s current club, RB Leipzig, for more time to essentially evaluate the impact of the coronavirus on the transfer market before any deal.

However, it now looks as though both Chelsea and Manchester United, who are also interested in signing Werner, have been handed a boost because of Liverpool’s stalling of the deal.

According to Bild, both United and Chelsea have contacted Werner’s agent regarding a potential move, with Sky Sports previously claiming he could move for a bargain £52million fee – his release clause.

Our Story: also @ManUtd and @ChelseaFC already contacted the Agent of @TimoWerner. The striker is still waiting for the offer of @LFC @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 5, 2020

Both Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rate Werner highly and the attacker could be a huge coup for either manager as it now looks as though the German forward will have to choose between the two Premier League clubs as his next destination.

Werner has been in stellar form for Leipzig this season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions, the kind of record which has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

The 24-year-old could no doubt be useful for Chelsea in particular, with the Blues heavily reliant on Tammy Abraham this season, with Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi not impressing as backup options.

Man Utd, meanwhile, also need more options after running Marcus Rashford into the ground this season due to failing to really replace Romelu Lukaku after selling him to Inter Milan last summer.