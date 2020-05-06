Manchester United look to have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Erling Haaland – with a little help from Liverpool.

According to a surprise report from Spanish outlet Don Balon, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is prepared to sell Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid.

The Egypt international has been a big hit at Anfield and is now a top target for Madrid, and the player himself is also said to be keen to get his move to the Bernabeu.

This is good news for Man Utd because it means Real will now most likely have used up their budget on a big-name signing in attack.

Los Blancos had other targets in mind as well, but have chosen a move for Salah ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe and…Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian goal machine has been on fire this season for both Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, and was strongly linked with United back in January.

The Red Devils remain admirers of the talented 19-year-old, who would surely be a useful addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

If Madrid are not going after him due to closing in on Salah, this gives United a big opportunity, and they’ll have to thank rivals Liverpool for it!

The Reds, meanwhile, look set to replace Salah with RB Leipzig hit-man Timo Werner for around half the price they expect to receive for Salah.