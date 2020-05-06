The wife of former Manchester United ace Angel Di Maria has revealed quite how much she hated life in England during the Argentine’s single season at Old Trafford.

Di Maria joined Man Utd from Real Madrid in the summer of 2014, having been a key performer for Los Blancos before ultimately flopping in his brief spell in the Premier League.

Still, with Di Maria’s wife Jorgelina Cardoso explaining quite how much she hated everything about Manchester, it’s easy to see why the player might have been having a difficult time away from the pitch which would have affected him on it.

In an extraordinary rant, Cardoso, speaking on TV show Los Angeles de la Manana, as quoted by ESPN, said: “I remember Angel coming up and saying, ‘An offer from Manchester United has come in. Maybe we’ll be a little more financially secure.’

“It was horrible. Manchester is the worst. It is all horrible in Manchester. In fact, I fought a lot with Angel about it. We lived in Madrid, Angel played in the best team in the world which for me is Real Madrid. We were perfect, the weather was perfect, the food was perfect. And suddenly he said that there was a proposal to go to Manchester. I told him, ‘Not a chance. You are going alone. ‘No, come on. Let’s go’, he replied.

“There was a lot of money involved, and afterwards, the Spanish were calling us money grabbers. And they were right. If you are working for a company and the competition comes along and offers to pay you double, you take it.

“I didn’t want to go to Manchester because I am friends with Gianinna Maradona, who was married to [Manchester City’s] Sergio Aguero, and we flew from Madrid to his house in Manchester to pay him a visit for two or three days when Angel had a few days off at Real Madrid.

“It was horrible … We went to the house and we were like … ‘See you later guys, we’re out of here’. When we left, I said to him, ‘Go to any country — except England’. Anyway, one year later and there we were in England.”

She added: “The people are all pasty-faced, prim and proper … weird. They’re walking down the street and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or what. The food’s disgusting. All the girls are all dolled up to the nines, perfectly made-up and there’s me with my hair in a bun and with no make-up on.

“We try to be closer when things go bad. I did not blame him for being there. I just told him, ‘Darling, I want to kill myself, it is already night at 14:00 p.m. in the afternoon.'”

Di Maria ended up leaving United for Paris Saint-Germain after just one year, and he’s been back to his best in the French capital, which we imagine is probably more to his partner’s liking!