There’s a lot of big Man Utd transfer news doing the rounds today, with the Red Devils clearly still planning to be busy despite the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Here’s the latest transfer gossip relating to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with strengthening in attack clearly a priority.

First up, United could ruin Liverpool’s transfer plans as they’ve reportedly made an approach for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

It’s been claimed that both Man Utd and Chelsea have contacted the representatives of the £52million-rated attacker, but for now he’s still hopeful over a move to Anfield as long as they also come in with an offer.

Werner would be a terrific signing for Solskjaer’s side, but it looks like they’d still have some work to do to persuade him to move to Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, MUFC have also been handed a boost in their rumoured pursuit of £60m-rated Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa.

Reports quote Fiorentina’s owner Rocco Commisso as pretty much clearing the club’s star player to leave as long as the right offer comes in for him.

And finally, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been backed to shine if he returns to the Premier League with United.

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman says the 29-year-old would relish playing for such a big club following talk of a swap deal involving Paul Pogba.

Ramsey would certainly be welcomed by most United fans after his fine form in his Arsenal days, and you can read Coleman’s take on the deal here.