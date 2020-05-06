Manchester United recall players back to the UK ahead of potential Premier League return

Manchester United have recalled their players who left the country due to the coronavirus pandemic back to the UK to restart training, according to a report in Sky Sports.

While it is uncertain as to when United will begin training at their Carrington facility, the club have gone about informing the players who left the country amid the coronavirus outbreak to return back to Manchester.

This comes shortly after the Premier League looking at various avenues to resume training later this month in accordance with their ‘Project Restart’ plan.

Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Victor Lindelof and Sergio Romero were given permission to leave the country to be with their families in their native countries after consultation with the club in March, as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread.

However, all four players have since been called back to the UK to report to the club this week, according to the Sky Sports report.

The Premier League aims to restart in June, as per the report, but any return of football in the UK will take place only after consultation with the UK government.