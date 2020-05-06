Arsenal’s forgotten man Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made it perfectly clear he wants to leave the club with a strong plea over a permanent transfer to Roma.

The Armenia international has been on loan with Roma this season after failing to make much of an impact in his time at the Emirates Stadium, which also followed an underwhelming spell at Manchester United.

While it’s a shame we haven’t been able to see the best of Mkhitaryan in England, unlike the world class playmaker he looked at Borussia Dortmund, it makes sense that Arsenal might now be tempted to let him go.

Mkhitaryan has shown some improvement with Roma, and it may be that the Premier League or life in the UK is just not for him, so no one can really hold it against him for wanting to leave.

As quoted by Corriere dello Sport, Mkhitaryan did not hold back with his message to Arsenal, as he told them: “My time in London is over, I hope you can find an agreement with Roma because my desire is to stay.”

Arsenal will need to replace Mkhitaryan, however, as they currently lack the squad depth in the attacking midfield department, with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe also struggling.