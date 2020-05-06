Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been backed to shine if he seals a transfer to Manchester United.

This backing comes from former Wales manager Chris Coleman, who believes Ramsey is ideally suited to the pressure of playing for one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Ramsey previously shone in English football with Arsenal before leaving at the end of his contract to join Juve last summer.

The 29-year-old, however, has not been at his best in his brief time in Serie A, prompting talk of a potential quick return to the Premier League.

The Daily Express claim Man Utd could be keen to do a deal for Ramsey that would also see Paul Pogba leave Old Trafford for a return to Turin as part of the deal.

Swap transfers like this are not that common, but the transfer market could be set for a big change amid the coronavirus crisis, so perhaps there is a chance we’ll be seeing these two swap places.

If Ramsey does link up with the Red Devils, Coleman can see him doing well for the club.

“My advice to him is, obviously I don’t know what’s going on at Juventus, if he’s got a chance at Juventus and Sarri likes him but he just may be out of form, maybe it’s taken him a while to get used to a different culture because it’s not easy,” Coleman told beIN Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“It’s not walk in the park when you go from one country to the next, different type of football, different asks, different challenge. It may take him a season to settle in there.

“But if it’s not going to happen for him, he’s definitely the type of player that could handle playing for Manchester United.

“Because when you play for Manchester United the jersey is much heavier than when you’re playing for another club in the same league, a smaller club with all due respect, and the weight of the jersey is not the same.

“When you’re playing for a big club you’ve got to be able to handle that week in, week out. And he’s certainly got the appetite for that.”