Ryan Giggs admits to failing with attempt to copy Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool tactics

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has admitted to mimicking Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool tactics while managing the Welsh national side, according to a report in the Mirror.

Giggs came up against Liverpool many times while he was playing for Manchester United but the Welsh boss has looked to Jurgen Klopp’s Gegenpressing tactics and has tried to imitate the same while managing the Wales national side.

Klopp’s front three constantly rotate and don’t stick to the same position while pressing and Giggs got the Wales front three to do the exact same thing.

Giggs has now confirmed to showing his Wales players videos of Salah, Mane and Firmino for them to study and imitate.

Speaking to the Athletic, as quoted in the Mirror, Giggs said:

“We show different teams, whether it be league teams, international teams, to visualise what we’re looking for.

“Not massive. It would be a couple of clips. ‘This is what we want.’ The same principles, just a little tweak.

“Against Croatia we tried Harry (Wilson) in that false nine position, so a bit like Liverpool, Firmino dropping.

“(Gareth) Bale and DJ (Daniel James) would be the likes of Mane and Salah, that sort of position. It didn’t quite work.” he added.

The Manchester United legend took over managing the Welsh national side from Chris Coleman, who left to manage Sunderland, and led Wales to a successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign that saw the country secure a spot in the Euros after beating Hungary 2-0 in November last year.